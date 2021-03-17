ITC Says Mexican Wire Mesh Imports Hurting US Producers

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously voted on Wednesday that U.S. producers are being competitively harmed by Mexican exports of steel welded wire mesh, paving the way for imminent countervailing duties on the imported product. The ITC's vote will allow the U.S. Department of Commerce to issue formal duty orders, which are expected in April. The department had determined in February that the Mexican government is improperly subsidizing wire mesh exports. An attorney for U.S. wire mesh producers praised Wednesday's vote in a statement to Law360. "We are very pleased with the affirmative determination by the ITC given the harm that...

