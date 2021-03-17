NLRB Wants Order For Hotel To Rehire Unionized Workers

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official has asked a New Jersey federal judge for an order directing a hotel to offer laid-off union workers their jobs back, alleging the hotel fired an entire bargaining unit without negotiating with their union. In a petition filed Tuesday, NLRB Newark office acting Regional Director Richard Fox asked a judge for an injunction requiring Arbah Hotel Corp. to bargain with the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council, if the union requests, over the February firing of hotel workers the union represented. The lawsuit references a complaint currently before an NLRB judge in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS