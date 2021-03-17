Pot Co. 4Front Signs $52M Lease Deal With REIT

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis company 4Front Ventures has entered into a leasing deal with pot real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties for a cultivation center and manufacturing plant in Illinois, agreeing to rent the property after the firm buys it and puts in $45 million of upgrades. 4Front said Monday it is part of a three-way transaction between the property's owner and the REIT for the facility, which could span up to 588,000 square feet of cultivation and processing when built. Innovative Industrial Properties has agreed to buy the land where the cultivation center will be built for $6.5 million and then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS