Celanese Hit With $34M Suit Over Equipment Damage

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Shoddy maintenance work on a gas compressor at a Houston-area chemical plant has prompted one chemical company to sue another and a maintenance contractor for $34 million, alleging delays caused by the poor work cost it customers. Indorama Ventures (Oxides and Glycols) LLC filed the negligence and breach of contract lawsuit in Harris County District Court on Tuesday, naming business partner Celanese Ltd. and its subcontractor Universal Plant Services Inc. as defendants in the suit over damage to Indorama's "C-17 recycle gas compressor." Indorama, or IVOG, describes the piece of equipment as the "heart" of its chemical plant operations and said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS