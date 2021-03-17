11th Circ. Ruling Continues Expansion Of Legal Standing

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit recently held that an individual Chapter 11 debtor had standing to assert that his 13th Amendment rights against slavery and involuntary servitude were violated when the bankruptcy court appointed a trustee to manage the debtor's estate. The case, Breland v. U.S., has been remanded to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama for resolution, and is indicative of a growing trend in federal courts to hear the merits of a more diverse set of legal issues, especially constitutional ones, instead of brushing them aside for want of standing.[1]...

