Investor Deals Back On Track After 'Unusual' 2019

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The 77 investor class action settlements approved last year reflect a realignment with several historical trends, according to a report released Wednesday, after what one researcher called an "unusual year" in 2019. Cornerstone Research said in its annual look-back on securities suit settlements that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, courts approved three more deals in 2020 than they did the year prior, with investors wrangling a total of $4.2 billion. That's up from just $2.1 billion in 2019, a year marked by a reduction in the total number of settlements that netted less than $5 million, a lack of settlements exceeding $500...

