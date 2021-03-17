Chicago Social Club Defeats Art Co.'s Bid For Monet Painting

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Union League Club of Chicago on Wednesday beat claims that it inexplicably and unlawfully went back on an agreement to sell a Claude Monet painting to a fine art company for $7.2 million. Thompson Fine Art Ltd. hasn't shown it entered an enforceable contract to buy the 1872 Monet painting "Apple Trees in Blossom," Cook County Circuit Judge Neil Cohen said. The fraud claim in Thompson's complaint also fails because the purportedly misleading email at issue in its suit contains no materially false statements, Judge Cohen ruled, granting judgment for the Union League Club. Thompson claimed it had fully accepted...

