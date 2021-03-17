FCC's 3.4 GHz Auction Rules Irk Rural Wireless Groups

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to open a swath of the 3.4 GHz band to the private sector, but the way it chose to divvy up the valuable spectrum licenses at auction ruffled feathers among some small and rural broadband providers. Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency's actions pave the way for a wider variety of bidders to obtain 5G airwaves rights at auction later this year by cutting license sizes in half and limiting the amount of spectrum any one entity can obtain. "Today's decision commits to the idea that successful auctions have many bidders," she said. "So...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS