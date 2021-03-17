Shell, Eni Acquitted In Italian Graft Case Over $1.3B Oil Deal

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 6:07 PM GMT) -- An Italian court acquitted energy companies Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Eni SpA on Wednesday of bribery and corruption charges related to the $1.3 billion purchase of a Nigerian oil field. The verdict, read out by a Milan court judge, ends a three-year prosecution alleging the two companies paid millions of dollars in bribes to Nigerian public officials to win prospecting rights to a deep-water block off the coast of the African state. Shell, Eni and several former and current executives of the companies, including Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi and Malcolm Brinded, the former head of Shell's exploration and production division,...

