Washington U. Workers Seek OK For Massive ERISA Class

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Workers at Washington University in St. Louis asked a Missouri federal court to greenlight a 27,000-member class in their lawsuit accusing the university of saddling the school's $5.2 billion retirement plan with excessive fees. Current and former workers told a Missouri federal court on Monday in a memorandum that moving ahead as a group would be the best way to press their claims that the school and its board of trustees breached their fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing participants to pay too much in retirement fees. The sheer number of plan participants supports their argument...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS