Akin Gump Nabs Wilson Sonsini Patent Litigator

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump has added a former Wilson Sonsini partner to its intellectual property practice in Orange County, the firm announced Wednesday. While experienced IP litigator Paul D. Tripodi II will be joining Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as a partner in the firm's Irvine office, he will remain close to his previous practice in Los Angeles, the firm said. Tripodi specializes in patent litigation, IP-related licensing and contract disputes, as well as trade secret misappropriation. "Paul will be an integral member of our firmwide intellectual property practice, adding significant depth to our presence and client offerings on the West...

