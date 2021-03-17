FCC Inks $225M Fine Over Spoofed Health Insurance Calls

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday cemented its largest fine to-date against a robocaller accused of copping the caller IDs of major health insurers like Cigna, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield to sell health plans from lower-profile providers. The $225 million fine — announced during the agency's monthly meeting that was held virtually — targets two men, John C. Spiller and Jakob A. Mears, and their businesses, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, whom the commission said facilitated 1 billion illegal robocalls. Instead of offering plans from well-known insurers, Rising Eagle and JSquared attempted to sell short-term, limited-duration health insurance plans offered...

