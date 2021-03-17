Twitter, Snap, Facebook Get Xerox Unit's IP Fight Trimmed

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Tuesday to toss outright a trio of patent infringement lawsuits by a Xerox Corp. subsidiary against Facebook, Snap and Twitter, keeping intact three patents asserted against the social media companies but invalidating two others for being abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a 31-page minute order, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. found that Palo Alto Research Center Inc.'s U.S. Patent No. 7,167,871 is invalid. PARC asserted the patent against Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc., alleging it helps them identify misinformation "based on textual, non-topical cues," but Judge Birotte concluded the patent describes...

