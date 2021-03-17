EEOC Can't Beat Attorney's Bid For Age Bias Records

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission doesn't have a legitimate reason for withholding documents reflecting internal discussions about whether job ads violate age bias law when they limit the amount of experience applicants may have, a D.C. federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich turned down the EEOC's bid for summary judgment in attorney James Moeller's Freedom of Information Act suit, saying the agency didn't prove it had the right to limit the timespan of Moeller's May 2019 FOIA request and exempt certain records as "deliberative." Moeller sought documents related to how the Age Discrimination in Employment Act affects...

