8th Circ. Says North Dakota Can't Cap Air Ambulance Rates

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said Wednesday that North Dakota can't cap air ambulance companies' rates or prohibit subscription plans for their services, saying a state law meant to protect consumers from high air ambulance fees runs afoul of federal law governing air carrier's prices, routes or services. A three-judge panel of the appeals court handed a win to air ambulance company Guardian Flight LLC, which sued North Dakota's insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, and state Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem over a 2017 law the state legislature enacted to shield patients from getting hit with enormous bills for air ambulance services. State lawmakers that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS