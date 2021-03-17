Lyft Fights GPS, Locator Patents In Declaratory Judgment Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Ridesharing giant Lyft Inc. sued Quartz Auto Technologies LLC on Wednesday, seeking a declaration that it doesn't infringe four Quartz patents covering GPS and autonomous vehicle and device locator technology. The suit, filed in the Northern District of California, said Lyft decided to seek a declaratory judgment after attorneys for Quartz Auto sent an email to the company in February alleging infringement. According to the suit, Quartz Auto included claim charts of the patents in the email and proposed that Lyft license Quartz's patent portfolio. Lyft said in the suit it doesn't infringe the four patents and noted that Quartz Auto...

