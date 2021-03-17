Abuse Claimants Call Scouts' Ch. 11 Plan 'Road To Nowhere'

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Sexual abuse claimants in the Chapter 11 case of the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the Scouts' proposed bankruptcy plan has little hope of gaining confirmation, calling it a "road to nowhere." But the debtor said ongoing mediation was going well. During a virtual hearing, representatives for the claimants had a less rosy view of the plan, which calls for a disclosure statement hearing on April 15, than the Boy Scouts. An attorney for the future claims representative said his client does not support the plan and is concerned that pursuing it will waste assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS