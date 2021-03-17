3 Firms Guide Launch Of $4B Single Family Rental Biz

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Home builder Lennar Corp. said Wednesday that it's launching a new business to buy and rent out $4 billion worth of single family homes across the country, in a deal guided by Kirkland, Simpson Thacher and Ropes & Gray. Upward America Venture, backed by investors such as Centerbridge Partners and Allianz Real Estate, will focus on providing new homes for rent to median-income households. It will buy its houses from Lennar and possibly other homebuilders, according to a joint statement. "The vehicle's social focus provides a unique opportunity for families and individuals across the country to live in brand-new homes at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS