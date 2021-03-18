NY Hospital, Doctors Escape Patient's Post-Op Stroke Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision to let a New York hospital system and its doctors off the hook from a suit that alleged they irresponsibly cleared a woman for colon surgery and caused her to have a stroke. Supreme Court Judge Robert A. Bruno was right to grant three summary judgment motions for the defendants, because Ella Javich didn't prove that the doctors and hospital staff at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System deviated from accepted standards of care and that the treatment they provided was the cause of her alleged injuries, the four-judge appeals...

