French Regulator Launches Privacy Probe Into Clubhouse App

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- France's data protection authority said Wednesday that it was looking into whether the new social media app Clubhouse was handling users' personal data in accordance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, a move that the regulator warned could result in hefty financial penalties if violations are discovered. France's Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés revealed in a statement that, after receiving a complaint about the Clubhouse app's privacy practices, it had on March 12 questioned the app's U.S.-based publisher Alpha Exploration Co. Inc. on the measures that the rising social network has taken to comply with the GDPR...

