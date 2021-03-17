11th Circ. Revives PETA Challenge To License For Miami Orca

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a suit Wednesday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals over the allegedly inadequate living conditions of the Miami Seaquarium's captive orca Lolita, ruling that the animal rights group had plausibly alleged the U.S. Department of Agriculture violated its policy when it transferred a license to the Seaquarium. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said the trial court should not have dismissed the challenge to the USDA's transfer of the Seaquarium's permission to hold Lolita under the Animal Welfare Act to the AWA exhibitor license of the venue's new owner, which PETA claims was done only...

