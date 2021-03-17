Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Revives PETA Challenge To License For Miami Orca

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a suit Wednesday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals over the allegedly inadequate living conditions of the Miami Seaquarium's captive orca Lolita, ruling that the animal rights group had plausibly alleged the U.S. Department of Agriculture violated its policy when it transferred a license to the Seaquarium.

In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said the trial court should not have dismissed the challenge to the USDA's transfer of the Seaquarium's permission to hold Lolita under the Animal Welfare Act to the AWA exhibitor license of the venue's new owner, which PETA claims was done only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!