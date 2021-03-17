Shares Of Restaurant Tech Biz, Airline Fly In Market Debuts

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Restaurant software company Olo and low-cost airline Sun Country Airlines saw their shares lift off on their first day of trading Wednesday, following initial public offerings that raised a combined $668 million. New York-headquartered Olo Inc. saw its shares open at $32 apiece after selling them for $25 each in its IPO. Olo sold 18 million shares in the offering to raise a total of $450 million. And Minneapolis-headquartered Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.'s shares flew up to $33 at opening after they sold for $24 in the IPO. Sun Country Airlines sold nearly 9.1 million shares in the offering, bringing...

