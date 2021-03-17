NLRB Atty Says Hotel Worker's WaPo Interview Was Protected

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A hotel worker's interview with The Washington Post discussing Arkansas' 2014 raise of its minimum wage was protected activity under labor law, a National Labor Relations Board attorney said in an advice memo released Wednesday. In the 2015 memo, then-NLRB Division of Advice head Barry Kearney said that a front desk clerk for the Days Inn in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, engaged in the kind of concerted activity protected by the National Labor Relations Act when giving an interview to a reporter about the impact of the state raising its minimum wage. "Any activity regarding an increase of the minimum wage is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS