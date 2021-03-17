DC Lobbying Firm Can't Force Arbitration In Wage Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., lobbying firm that downsized after negative publicity can't escape a former employee's lawsuit over unpaid wages and accrued benefits, as a federal judge ruled Wednesday against tossing the claims to arbitration, citing language in an employee handbook. In an order and memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denied a motion by Federal Advocates Inc. and its president, Michael Esposito, to make the former employee arbitrate breach of contract and D.C. wage law claims. An employee handbook containing the arbitration pact was "illusory" and therefore unenforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act, the judge said. "Upon review of the...

