11th Circ. Lets Alan Parsons Block Shows In 'Knockoff' Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Grammy winner Alan Parsons can keep a preliminary injunction over allegations that his former promoter was using his name to advertise "knockoff" concerts, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding that the promoter hasn't shown he could use the marks without permission. In an 18-page opinion, the three judge appellate panel affirmed a Florida federal judge's decision to grant Parsons' bid for a preliminary injunction banning John Regna's use of the musician's name and trademarks, rejecting the promoter's argument that he is entitled to a fair use defense. The panel said Regna failed to establish that he did nothing that would, in...

