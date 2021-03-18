NLRB Asks 9th Circ. To Make Luxury LA Hotel Rehire Workers

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board asked the Ninth Circuit to enforce its recent order that required the operator of the luxury Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles to rehire more than 100 union workers it laid off during a renovation and bargain with the union representing them. The NLRB's filing Wednesday requests the appeals court to enforce its January decision upholding an administrative law judge's finding that Hotel Bel-Air violated federal labor law by laying off workers during a two-year closure for renovations and then refusing to recognize UNITE HERE Local 11 upon reopening. The unanimous board panel that issued the ruling Jan....

