FedEx Can't Ditch New Mexico Day-Rate Class Claims

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- FedEx can't get away from a putative class action by workers who accused the delivery company of failing to pay overtime compensation, a New Mexico federal court ruled, rejecting the company's argument that a day rate made it exempt from wage requirements. In a memorandum opinion and order issued Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven C. Yarbrough denied the motion to dismiss on failure to state a claim by FedEx Ground Package System Inc. The company was wrong to suggest that the drivers and runners fell under an exemption to the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act for workers paid based on flat-rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS