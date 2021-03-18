Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FedEx Can't Ditch New Mexico Day-Rate Class Claims

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- FedEx can't get away from a putative class action by workers who accused the delivery company of failing to pay overtime compensation, a New Mexico federal court ruled, rejecting the company's argument that a day rate made it exempt from wage requirements.

In a memorandum opinion and order issued Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven C. Yarbrough denied the motion to dismiss on failure to state a claim by FedEx Ground Package System Inc. The company was wrong to suggest that the drivers and runners fell under an exemption to the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act for workers paid based on flat-rate...

