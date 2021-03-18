Privacy Class Action Against Weather Channel Moves Forward

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled that the Weather Channel must face most of a proposed class action accusing the company of tracking its app users' location — even when the app was turned off — and of selling the geolocation data to third parties. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar ruled Wednesday that TWC Product and Technology LLC, which operates the App Store's most downloaded weather app, must face all but two claims in Jon Hart's suit claiming his geolocation data was tracked and disseminated far beyond the scope of the app's promises to use the information to provide personalized local weather...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS