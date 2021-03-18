Cisco Loses Bid For New Trial In $1.9B Patent Row

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has denied Cisco's bid for a new trial after ruling that it owed a whopping $1.9 billion in damages for infringing four Centripetal Networks patents, shooting down Cisco's argument that the court impermissibly relied on new liability and damages theories. In a 50-page order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. said Cisco had put forth "inconsistent positions" during the trial, that its defenses were "objectively unreasonable" and that its expert's damages theory "was completely devoid of economic reality." Cisco had sought a new trial in November, about a month after Judge Morgan handed down...

