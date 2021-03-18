Suit Says NJ Credit Union Charged Improper Overdraft Fees

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A credit union has been slammed with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court from a woman alleging the institution has regularly charged her and other checking account holders overdraft fees on transactions that didn't result in a negative balance. Plaintiff Laronda Hickmond on Wednesday said the alleged conduct of the Ewing Township-based Credit Union of New Jersey is "deceptive, unfair and unconscionable," and violates the promise it made to account holders that overdraft fees would only be enforced when an account does not have enough funds to cover a transaction. "In short, CUNJ is not authorized by contract...

