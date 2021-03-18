Levi & Korsinsky Earns $2.1M For Illumina Shareholder Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Levi & Korsinsky LLP legal team representing investors in biotechnology company Illumina Inc. in their proposed shareholder class action will receive $2.1 million in attorney fees, a federal judge in San Diego said Thursday. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz granted the firm's request for $2.1 million for their work on the case, which accused the company of artificially inflating its stock prices by hiding declining sales from the public. Judge Lorenz also approved reimbursement of litigation expenses totaling $167,727, agreeing to all of the requested expenses except for the $2,000 the firm asked for to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS