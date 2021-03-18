No Jail Release For Man Accused Of Threatening Flynn Judge

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has refused to reconsider pretrial detention for a New York man charged with threatening to murder a D.C. jurist who oversaw Michael Flynn's criminal case, ruling that his bid for release on bond as he awaits trial or the resolution of a plea deal was insufficient. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said in an order Wednesday that Frank J. Caporusso, who's facing two felony charges that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, did not provide the court with any information that was not known to him at the time of his initial detention hearing in October....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS