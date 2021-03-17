Disney Can't Get 'Criminal Minds' Sex Harassment Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday declined to toss a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Walt Disney Studios over allegations of sexual harassment and assault on the set of the CBS series "Criminal Minds," saying questions over a putative class size are not appropriate at the demurrer stage. During an afternoon hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley declined to dismiss the complaint that targets Disney, as well as CBS Studios Inc., ABC Signature Studios Inc., a handful of the show's executives and the show's director of photography, Gregory St. Johns, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS