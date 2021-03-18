Johnny Depp Appeals Libel Loss Over Abuse Allegations

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 4:35 PM GMT) -- Johnny Depp's lawyer urged an appeals court on Thursday to grant a retrial in the actor's libel case against the British tabloid that called him a "wife-beater," saying the judge should not have uncritically accepted domestic violence allegations by his former wife Amber Heard. A lawyer for Johnny Depp has asked the Court of Appeal for a retrial in the actor's libel case as he also sought permission to submit new evidence. (iStock) The movie star's lawyer, Andrew Caldecott QC of 5RB Barristers, said the lower court had given more weight to Heard's oral testimony than on Depp's evidence of her...

