Black Athletes Say NCAA Must Face Academic Rule Bias Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities told an Indiana federal judge Wednesday that their proposed class action challenging the NCAA's Academic Performance Program contains sufficient allegations of racial discrimination to survive dismissal. The three Black HBCU student-athletes leading the case said the National Collegiate Athletic Association can't dodge their claims that the APP, a 2004 rule that bans entire teams from postseason competition if its members don't meet certain academic requirements, unfairly discriminates against Black athletes. HBCU teams are 43 times more likely to receive postseason bans than predominantly white teams, according to the suit. The lawsuit, lodged in December...

