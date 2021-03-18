Zoom Hit With Restraining Order In Its Own Trademark Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:42 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday preventing Zoom from cutting off service to a former business partner called RingCentral — a boomerang development in a case that Zoom itself filed less than a week earlier. Days after Zoom Video Communications Inc. accused its onetime partner of continuing to use its trademarks after the deal was terminated, the court granted an emergency order preventing Zoom from making good on a threat to "take technological steps" to block RingCentral Inc. from accessing the platform. The order from U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila was sealed, but it granted a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS