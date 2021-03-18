Real Estate Platform Offerpad Valued At $3B In SPAC Merger

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Real estate listing platform Offerpad said Thursday that it's aiming to go public at a roughly $3 billion equity value through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal guided by Latham, Orrick, Simpson Thacher and Skadden. Offerpad Inc. said in a news release that after its union with Supernova Partners Acquisition Co. Inc., the combined company will take the name Offerpad Solutions Inc. and its shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol OPAD. Offerpad is working with Latham & Watkins LLP, and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is advising the...

