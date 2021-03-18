Eni Says Doc Request Still Relevant After Corruption Acquittal

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Italian energy company Eni SpA has urged a Delaware federal court to rule favorably on its request for documents from a litigation funder for use in arbitration against Nigeria over an oil project, saying it still needs the information even after being acquitted of project-related corruption charges. The Italian oil company told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in a Wednesday letter that a court in Milan has acquitted the company and another defendant of all charges. While the verdict eliminates Eni's sense of urgency as communicated in its March 10 motion to expedite consideration, it still wants the court to resolve...

