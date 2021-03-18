Apple Accused Of Failing To Stop App Store Scammers

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Apple fails to stop scammer app makers from boosting their products with fake positive App Store reviews to the detriment of honest developers, whose apps slip to the bottom of the rankings, according to an unfair competition suit filed by an app maker in California state court. KPAW LLC, an app company run by Kosta Eleftheriou that designs keyboard apps for the Apple Watch, claims in its Wednesday complaint that Apple Inc. promises a fair and secure marketplace for app makers but then fails to police its store. And while Apple freely allows scammers to hijack its App Store stats, it...

