Colo. Court Urged Not To Pause Brain Injury Coverage Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The son of a woman with brain damage is urging a Colorado court not to pause litigation against his mother's insurer while it decides whether the matter belongs in arbitration in France, saying further delay could mean she won't be able to afford her $10,000 monthly care costs. Robert Hazan, the guardian and conservator for his mother Sara Behmoaras, argued in a Wednesday brief that not only would the pause requested by Allianz Worldwide Care SA result in serious prejudice to his mother, but it's also unnecessary since the dispute is outside the scope of the arbitration clause and the litigation...

