Chinese IoT Platform Developer Leads 4 IPOs Topping $1.5B

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Chinese "Internet of Things" platform developer Tuya Inc. went public on Thursday after raising $915 million in an initial public offering that priced above range, leading a quartet of newly minted public companies that raised more than $1.5 billion combined under counsel from eight law firms. Tuya's public markets debut was joined by a gas producer, luxury wine distributor and a biotechnology startup, further fueling a hot IPO market. The offerings tapped the services of eight law firms when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. Hangzhou, China-based Tuya, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, sold 43.6 million shares at $21...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS