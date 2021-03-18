Ex-NJ Pol Ducks Prison Over False Report In Atty Bribe Case

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A former county freeholder candidate avoided a prison term in New Jersey state court Thursday after pleading guilty to filing a false campaign finance report with respect to a purported $10,000 bribe she allegedly received from a tax attorney in order to steer government work to his law firm, the state attorney general's office said. Mary Dougherty, 60, of Morristown, New Jersey, was sentenced to one year of probation by Superior Court Judge Stephen J. Taylor following her guilty plea last month to a false swearing charge, the office said. Four other ex-public officials are facing related charges of accepting bribes from the...

