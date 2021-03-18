Portugal Can't Tax Property Sales Differently For Nonresidents

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Portugal can't employ two tax regimes for property sales that allow residents to claim a better rate than nonresidents, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday, saying that it didn't matter that nonresidents could also claim the preferential rate. The court said European rules meant to protect the free movement of capital were incompatible with a Portuguese tax regime that allows nonresidents to be taxed on the full amount of capital gains from a property sale, rather than half the amount. The ruling is a victory for a French resident, identified only as MK, who was assessed almost €25,000 ($30,000) on gains...

