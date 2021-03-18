Fed. Circ. OK'd 'Radical' Atty Fee Ruling, High Court Told

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A patent-holding company has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the authority of district court judges to order plaintiffs to cover attorney fees in "frivolous" patent cases, saying the Federal Circuit signed off on a "radical expansion" of those powers by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. WPEM LLC lodged its petition for writ of certiorari on Tuesday, a little over three months after a Federal Circuit panel found Judge Gilstrap was right to award attorney fees to Canada-based firm SOTI Inc. In 2018, WPEM had accused SOTI of infringing its patent with a manual for a product called the MobiControl Speed Lockdown....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS