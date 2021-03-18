Coppertone Buyers, Bayer Ink $2.25M Deal In False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Coppertone buyers reached a deal with Bayer Healthcare LLC and Beiersdorf Inc. to settle a class action claiming the "mineral based" labeling on the sunscreen misleads buyers, with the companies agreeing to pay $2.25 million to end the suit. Named plaintiffs Mike Xavier and Steven Prescott on Wednesday asked the California federal court hearing the case to grant preliminary approval of the deal, saying it comes from negotiations in a case the two companies fiercely contested from the start. According to the motion, buyers can receive $2.50 for each bottle of "mineral based" Coppertone products they bought — up to four...

