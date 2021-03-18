Head Of Canceled Boston Sports Camp Denies Fraud Charges

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A sports camp organizer pled not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges Thursday in Massachusetts federal court, denying claims he stole tuition and deposits from families who planned to send their children to the Boston-area camps in 2019. Mehdi Belhassan, a 52-year-old resident of Tampa, Florida, entered the plea on two courts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft during his initial appearance via Zoom before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith D. Dein. Prosecutors say Belhassan told families whose children attended his sports camps in previous years that he would be holding the activity at an unnamed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS