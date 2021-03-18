NLRB Says Trucking Cos. Fired Workers After Union Election

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has accused a group of affiliated trucking companies of violating federal labor law by laying off drivers who operate at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach shortly after they voted to unionize and shifting their jobs to nonunion workers. In a consolidated complaint filed Wednesday, NLRB Los Angeles office Regional Director William Cowen accused companies affiliated with Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. of shuttering a Universal Intermodal Services facility in Compton, California, in December 2019, just weeks after the drivers voted to unionize. Cowen said the companies took the action in response to the union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS