6th Circ. Won't Restart Insurance Agents' ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said Thursday it won't touch a second appeal from a class of American Family Insurance Co. agents who claimed they were wrongly denied benefits because they were misclassified as independent contractors, noting that its earlier decision resolving the suit was still intact. A three-judge panel said it wouldn't wade into an Ohio federal court's January 2020 ruling in favor of American Family and nearly a dozen affiliated entities named in the suit. The circuit court had concluded a year earlier that the roughly 7,000 agents were independent contractors under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and nothing had happened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS