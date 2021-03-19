Sanctions Violations Case Is A Warning On Crypto Compliance

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The settlement that payment processing firm BitPay Inc. recently reached with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control over sanctions failings has to be seen as a warning to others. The Atlanta-based company, which provides a payment processing solution for companies to accept digital currency as payment for goods and services, is to pay $507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for 2,102 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs. People who are believed to have been in Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Sudan, Syria and the Crimea region of Ukraine conducted transactions with merchants in the U.S. and...

