Colombian Can't Shake Fugitive Status In $350M Bribery Case

Law360, Miami (March 18, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday denied a Colombian businessman's bid to shed his fugitive status over charges that he used U.S. banks to launder funds for a $350 million bribery scheme in Venezuela, also refusing to let him challenge the charges without physically appearing in court. Alex Nain Saab Moran, who is currently under house arrest in the Cape Verde Islands while fighting extradition to the United States, contended that he could not be a fugitive because he was not in the U.S. when charged and thus did not flee, but Miami-based U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. rejected...

